Nigeria: Plateau Kick-Starts Plan to Develop Film Village in Jos

Efforts to add zest to the entertainment industry in Nigeria have received a boost as the Plateau State Government is set to commence the building of a National Film Village, to serve as a creative incubator for emerging talents in the industry within the State, Nigeria and beyond.

The facility is expected to be equipped with state-of-the-art music and movie studios, to among other things, provide a platform for scaling up and showcasing the talents of Nigerian youths on the global stage.

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr Joshua Laven who went on an inspection of the project sites at Kuru and Mararaba Jama'a communities in the Jos South LGA said, the State has also concluded arrangements for the construction of Smart City Housing Units for low, middle and high-income earners for sustainable housing developments in the State.

His words, "We are here to inspect the sites of our Film Village and also in respect of the Housing project of His Excellency Barr. Caleb Mutfwang tagged Jos Smart City Housing Units. The governor has directed that we ensure that appropriate sites are secured so that the developers can come in as quickly as possible to commence work.

"We want to develop a state-of-the-art film village, the first of its kind in Africa here. Wycliffe Jean is coming on the 28th of December, 2023 for a peace concert and then to perform the foundation laying ceremony of the Film Village. The governor has gotten the commitment of all developers to hit the ground running. Governor Mutfwang wants to change the narrative of Plateau State from being the home of Civil Service and to show that Plateau is still the destination for entertainment, peace and tourism.

"The Film Village and Jos Smart City projects when completed will generate huge revenue for the State. The development will further boost tourism and bring the State to national and international limelight. Indeed, Plateau will be the headquarters of entertainment in Africa."

Also, the Commissioner of Lands, Survey and Town Planning, Peter Gai who accompanied other government officials on the visit added that the implications of the projects are to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to boost the economy stressing that the State Government is ready to hit the ground running to ensure that this projects that have timeline is activated within the specific time.

Similarly, the General Manager Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMBD) Arch. Hart Bankat

on his part expressed satisfaction with the two sites secured for the projects, saying it is in line with Governor Caleb Mutfwang's mandate to implement the greater Jos master plan.