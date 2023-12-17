Nigeria Hosts 100,000 Refugees, 8.5 Million IDPs - Minister

Dr. Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has revealed that Nigeria is currently offering shelter and protection to roughly 100,000 refugees and more than 8,500,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Speaking at the Global Refugees Forum in Palexpo Geneva, Switzerland, where global migration, refugee concerns, and lasting solutions were discussed, Dr. Betta Edu presented Nigeria's position on the matter.

"We understand the tough challenges refugees face," explained the Minister, highlighting Nigeria's pledge and commitment to supporting refugees and those internally displaced.

She outlined Nigeria's efforts to include refugees, IDPs, returnees, and their host communities in national development plans.

"As a country, we've opened our hearts and borders to provide international protection to those in desperate need," she emphasized.

The Federal Government has pledged to enhance protection, ensure access to durable solutions, and actively engage in regional efforts addressing displacement causes.

Dr. Betta Edu stated, "Nigeria is currently hosting and safeguarding around 100,000 refugees, alongside over 8,500,000 IDPs."

The commitments made by Nigeria include financial, material, and technical support, affirming the nation's dedication to collaborating for long-term solutions benefiting millions of displaced people worldwide.