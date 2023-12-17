Africa: Sports Minister Receives Africa Sustainability Man of the Year 2023 Award

17 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

The Honourable Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has been honored with the distinguished Africa Sustainability Man of the Year 2023 Award.

The prestigious accolade was conferred upon Senator Enoh at the 17th edition of the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), held on December 15, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Selected from an exceptional lineup of prominent leaders of African origin, Senator Enoh's recognition underscores his remarkable contributions to sustainable leadership and his outstanding achievements in steering the Sports Ministry towards a positive transformation.

Under his leadership, the sports ministry is undergoing a turnaround marked by clear policy directions and an extraordinary passion to rejuvenate all facets of Nigeria's sports ecosystem for the greater good of the nation.

Senator Enoh's six-point agenda, known as W.A.I.F.A.R (Welfare, Activation of sports as business, Infrastructure development, Funding for sports, Activation of grassroot sports development, and Reorganization of sports federations) underscores his dedication to sports development and sustainable livelihoods. The impact of sports on Nigeria's economy is a key focus of his agenda.

In addition to his leadership in sports development, Senator Enoh has demonstrated a deep commitment to philanthropy over the decades through the JOE Foundation. His continuous efforts have played a pivotal role in liberating the peoples of Africa from the shackles of poverty, perpetual dependence, and underdevelopment.

The magnitude of Senator Enoh's leadership and capacity is acknowledged in monumental proportions. He stands as a beacon of hope for the future of Nigeria and Africa, embodying the principles of sustainable leadership.

Noteworthy personalities who have previously received this esteemed award include Tony Elumelu (Tony Elumelu Foundation), Aliko Dangote (Aliko Dangote Foundation), and Lieutenant General Sir Seretse Khama (Former President of the Republic of Botswana).

