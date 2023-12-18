Nigeria: Mr Ibu Undergoes Another Leg Surgery

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, told reporters that the actor now struggles to speak.

Veteran Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, has undergone another leg surgery.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, told Vanguard newspaper that the actor underwent another surgery, involving the amputation of part of the same leg amputated last month.

Mr Rollas mentioned that the actor now struggles to speak.

Rollas further stated that anxiety among actors has escalated due to Amaechi Muonagor's declining health. The veteran actor has been hospitalised for over two months at Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria noted that they have accepted the grim situation of the two ailing actors, whose health reportedly worsen daily.

Also confirming Mr Ibu's leg amputation on X (formerly Twitter), Charly Boy urged men to prioritise their health.

Charly Boy emphasised that the actor is now legless, expressing concern and questioning God about Mr Ibu's situation.

Background

Since revealing his health struggles, Mr Ibu has undergone multiple surgeries and is currently in intensive care.

On 6 November, 2023, Mr Ibu's family announced on his Instagram that the actor's leg was amputated due to health reasons.

They shared that accepting the new reality was tough but necessary for Mr Ibu's well-being.

The decision followed an appeal for prayers and financial support after doctors recommended the amputation of his leg.

In March 2022, Mr Ibu was hospitalised at Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre Abuja, blaming poisoning by his 'village people' and relatives for some of his issues.

He claims to have been poisoned twice during trips home to his hometown in Nkanu West, Enugu State and even kidnapped and poisoned at an event in Nnewi.

These incidents, he believes, are behind his protruding stomach, but despite these challenges, the Enugu-born actor has enjoyed a successful career in Nollywood, starring in over 200 films including "Mr Ibu', and 'Mr Ibu and His Son, and '9 Wives'.