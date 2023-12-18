Nigeria: Burna Boy Opens Up On Story Behind 'Thanks' Track

Burna Boy disclosed that he is spending this December rolling with only his grandmother to keep the peace.

Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed the backstory behind 'Thanks', a track on his recent album 'I Told Them'.

Burna Boy via his X, formerly known as Twitter, stated that the song is a playful tribute to his grandmother who used to beg him to come home, but now worries so much whenever he visits that she asks when he's leaving.

The "Last Last' crooner added that he is spending this December rolling with only his grandmother to keep the peace.

The 32-year-old artiste 'Thanks', the fourteen tracks on his album 'I Told Them' featuring American rapper, J. Cole, is a positive and uplifting track that celebrates his success while acknowledging the journey and challenges that led him there.

The Port Harcourt-born singer also reflects on his blessings and a testament to his gratitude and resilience-- from humble beginnings to achieving musical stardom.

The Grammy winner further mentioned overcoming obstacles and staying true to his artistic vision as well as expressed gratitude for fans, family, and those who supported him along the way.

The lyrics further highlighted the positive aspects of Burna Boy's life such as good health, love, and material comforts.

He acknowledged the importance of appreciating the present moment and living life to the fullest, maintaining that there is a sense of contentment and satisfaction with his achievements.

The track also touches on the struggles he faced, including negativity, betrayal, and pressures of fame, and emphasises resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Burna Boy's 'I Told Them' album was released on 25 August via Atlantic Records, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.

It's the singer's seventh studio album and a follow-up to his Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' released in 2020.