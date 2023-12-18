Nigeria: Mr. Ibu's Two Legs Not Amputated - Family

17 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The family of comic actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has reacted to misconceptions surrounding Mr. Ibu's health, revealing that the actor has not undergone amputation on both legs.

They clarified that the initial amputation proved insufficient to resolve his health challenges, which led to a subsequent amputation on the same leg.

The family also refuted claims attributing Mr. Ibu's illness to diabetes, disclosing that the actor has been contending with clotting of the blood in his leg.

This was contained in a statement on the actor's Instagram page on Saturday, December 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Okafor (@realmribu)

It reads, "We wish to express our sincere gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually, and most above all financially on getting our daddy Mr John Okafor (Mr Ibu) back on his feet again.

"We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father's health.

"First, we would like to state that our daddy wasn't amputated on both legs but only one. The first amputation didn't completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn't lose him.

"Daddy's cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he's had constant clotting of the blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.

"Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country to date is that the doctors have tagged him 'Not Fit to Fly'.

"This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him.

"Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospitals we've got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

"As Daddy is recuperating, we urge his friends, colleagues, fans, and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad's health.

"Thank you Nigerians you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.