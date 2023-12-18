Rwanda: Senegal President in Rwanda for BioNTech Plant Launch

The plant is expected to start by producing 50 million vaccines, but the production will increase depending on the demand.

Senegal's President Macky Sall arrived in Rwanda on Sunday evening ahead of the inauguration of BioNTech Africa, a cutting-edge manufacturing facility for mRNA-based vaccines, on Monday, December 18.

President Sall was received by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Uzziel Ndagijimana at the Kigali International Airport. Earlier on Sunday, the Senegalese Presidency posted a tweet on X saying that President Sall was set to travel to Kigali at the invitation of President Paul Kagame for the launch of BioNTech Africa.

À l'invitation de son homologue rwandais @PaulKagame, S.E. @Macky_Sall a quitté Dakar pour Kigali afin d'assister à l'inauguration de l'usine Biontech Africa, une usine de pointe pour la fabrication de vaccins ARN messager destinée à lutter contre le paludisme et la tuberculose. pic.twitter.com/Tw8BKWhlE3-- Présidence Sénégal (@PR_Senegal) December 17, 2023

Since 2021, the government of Rwanda has been working with BioNTech, a renowned German biotechnology company on the construction of the manufacturing plant for mRNA-based vaccines.

mRNA vaccines work by providing body cells with instructions to produce a harmless part of the virus, teaching the immune system to recognise and defend against it. These vaccines do not contain live viruses and cannot cause the disease, offering a safe and effective way to build immunity.

In 2021, a memorandum of understanding between the two parties paved the way for creating a BioNTech facility in the Special Economic Zone in Gasabo District.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Infrastructure Senegal By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following months of dedicated efforts, including the shipping and installation of BioNTainers--facilities designed for manufacturing a variety of mRNA-based vaccines--the factory is now ready.

Spanning approximately 30,000 square metres, the Rwanda-based facility is equipped with BioNTainers specifically tailored for the production of mRNA and formulated bulk drug products.

The plant is expected to start by producing 50 million vaccines, but the production will increase depending on the demand.

According to BionTech, the facility is expected to become the first node in Africa's decentralised and robust end-to-end manufacturing network.

Aside from Kigali, BioNTech, in March, said it plans to ship BioNTainers to Senegal and "potentially" South Africa.

President Sall's most recent appearance in Rwanda was in July at the Women Deliver Conference, during which he pledged 150 scholarships for Afghan girls pursuing studies in the country.