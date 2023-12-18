Guinea: Explosion Rocks Guinea Oil Terminal Causing Deaths, Injuries

Cape Town — A massive explosion at an oil terminal in the capital city Conakry has claimed lives and caused several injuries early today, December 18, 2023, according to BBC reports.

According to the reports, Conakry's two main hospitals are inundated with multiple injured patients.

The country's military authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

The explosion reportedly blew off roofs and windows from buildings in the area, causing significant damage and forcing several to flee.

Kaloum is Conakry's administrative centre where the presidency and most of the ministries are located.

Police have barricaded the port region, according to eyewitnesses.