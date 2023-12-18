West Africa: Ecowas Court Orders Mohamed Bazoum's Reinstatement as President

Cape Town — On Friday, December 15, 2023 the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) Court of Justice sitting in Abuja, ruled that ousted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated as leader of the country.

Bazoum who was overthrown by members of his presidential guard on July 26, 2023. He is under house arrest with his wife and child, Al Jazeera reports.

The coup was widely condemned and prompted sanctions from Ecowas, amid widespread calls for a return to democratic rule.

Judge Geberi-Be Quattara, ordered Niger's military government to re-establish constitutional order through Bazoum's immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement.

The Niger junta rejected an earlier offer from Ecowas to lift sanctions against the country if Bazoum is released.