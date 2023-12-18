Africa: The role of media in the spreading of the AfCFTA in Africa

“What Do You Know About the AfCFTA ― and Why Should the Media Care?” is the theme of an upcoming webinar organised by the APN secretariat, in collaboration with the AfCFTA on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, to help unpack and discuss issues that are pertinent to the realisation of the AfCFTA’s single-market focus – collective ownership by the people of Africa, reports a press release received by our editorial team.

According to the document, the discussion will examine the media’s role in mobilising mass engagement and participation with the AfCFTA and the opportunities opened up by it, especially as it is of immense benefit for the growth of SMEs in Africa and also Global Africa (the sixth region of Africa).

The same source says that this high-powered webinar will discuss ways of internalizing and normalizing the unfolding reality of facilitating the free movement of people, goods and services among Africa’s 1.4 billion people. It is also to prompt both AfCFTA actors and influential media players to do more to persuade people across Africa about the formidable prosperity potential of intra-African trade.

By the way, the press release insists on the fact that a major question that will emerge will be: What can an AfCFTA member states do to support the media to build public education about the new, open Africa, and how seriously do African journalists themselves take the task of spreading the message?

Consequently, the document put emphasize on role of the media which is essentially to get participants to explore and strategise on information-disseminating services and how the media can engage and inform people across the African continent, as well as global audiences, to participate actively in the AfCFTA and capitalise on the opportunities that it presents.

The press release assures that the webinar will feature panelists with deep knowledge of Africa’s trade ecosystem as well as an appreciation of the theme for APD 2024, including Toma Imirhe, Tsotetsi Makong, Edith Dankwa and Njack Kane. The other high-profile speakers include Nana Aba Anamoah, Kojo Mensah and George Jahraa.

Among invited guests are Elizabeth Ohene, Onyekachi Wambu, Grace Khoza, Petina Gappah, Audrey Gadzekpo, Chiké Frankie Edozien, Joel Kibazo, Liz Gomis and Dele Momodu.