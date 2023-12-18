Liberia: President-Elect Joseph Boakai Poised to Have Meetings With Various Officials of U.S. Govt, World Bank and the IMF, Among Others

Washington — President-elect Joseph Boakai is expected to have a series of meetings with officials of the United States government this week, spanning various sectors ahead of his inauguration in January.

On Monday, he is expected to have a tête-à-tête with officials of the United States Department of State on issues pertaining to the strengthening of U.S.-Liberia relations.

According to his well-planned itinerary, President-elect Boakai will meet with Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) Sponsored Program with U.S. Business Leaders on Tuesday. He will also meet with officials of the United States Department of Treasury.

Both the U.S. Department of Treasury and the U.S. Department of State have been robust in combating corruption in Liberia, instituting sanctions and visa restrictions on several officials of the outgoing government. It is not clear what the President-elect's meetings with these institutions will be centered around.

Also on Tuesday, Boakai is scheduled to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Alice Albright. Liberia recently achieved a historic milestone in the 2024 MCC Fiscal Year Report, surpassing expectations by passing 14 of the 20 indicators. These indicators cover various aspects, including fiscal policy, inflation, political rights, civil liberties, control of corruption, trade policy, rule of law, freedom of information, gender in the economy, land rights and access, health expenditures, access to credit, employment opportunities, and immunization rates.

MCC's scorecards play a crucial role in the competitive selection process to determine which countries are eligible to establish a five-year grant agreement known as a Compact.

This achievement marks a significant improvement compared to the previous year when Liberia fell short in 11 indicators, including several of those successfully passed this year, such as "rule of law," "trade policy," "inflation," "fiscal policy," and "immunization rates."

MCC's Board, chaired by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, evaluates candidate countries for compact eligibility based on three statutorily mandated factors: policy performance, the potential to reduce poverty and stimulate economic growth, and the availability of MCC funds. FrontPageAfrica gathered that Liberia's selection would be determined by a number of factors, including the outcome of the election - being free, fair, and transparent.

On Wednesday, Boakai will meet the U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is also a former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield is remembered in Liberia for her strategic role in strengthening the U.S.-Liberia post-war relationship during Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's regime.

Also on his itinerary this week, the President-elect is scheduled to meet with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Convening with USG, Congressional and Policy Leaders. United States Institute of Peace President, Lisa Grande, is set to meet with Boakai.

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, and the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, have been scheduled to have separate meetings with President-elect Boakai.

Last week, United States Senators Christopher A. Coons, Chris Van Hollen, and Cory A. Booker extended congratulatory messages to President-elect Boakai and at the same time commended his pledge to fight corruption in Liberia. The Senators also commended the Liberian people for their commitment to advancing democracy and expressed optimism about further strengthening the special relationship between the United States and Liberia.

Highlighting Liberia's role as a force for democracy and stability in West Africa over the past two decades, the Senators emphasized the significance of Liberia's democratic model, especially in the face of growing violence and instability across the region. In a letter addressed to President-elect Boakai, they conveyed the United States' eagerness to collaborate with him to address the most pressing challenges facing Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senators outlined key areas of cooperation, including joint efforts to combat corruption, improve food security, foster economic opportunities, and maintain Liberia's security and stability. Additionally, they expressed the importance of continuing efforts to ensure all Liberian citizens have access to civil liberties and constitutional rights.

The senators noted their encouragement by President-elect Boakai's campaign commitments to rooting out corruption and upholding the rule of law. According to them, they are ready to work together in support of these commitments, acknowledging the critical moment for West Africa and reiterating their commitment to fostering the enduring relationship between the United States and Liberia.