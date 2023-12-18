Nigeria: Radical Approach Needed in Nation Building - -Shettima, Adelabu

Notable Nigerians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, have called for an attitudinal change among Nigerians, saying it remains the key to driving economic growth, social cohesion and environmental protection in the country.

They noted that the problems facing Nigeria are not new but require bold and decisive action to address, adding that attitudinal change will require the buy-in of all citizens and called for renewed commitment to nation-building.

Shettima and Adelabu spoke at the Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, at the 74th posthumous birthday of former governor of Oyo State, Senatoe Abiola Ajimobi, which coincided with the 6th Annual Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable.

In his remarks, the Vice President, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on State House Counsel, Bashir Maidugu, urged Nigerians to take a more active role in improving the country's social, economic, and environmental well-being.

He said: "Nigerians must stop the blame game and work together to develop our nation. We must stop pointing fingers and realize that our success as a nation is dependent on each and every one of us.

"We must change our attitudes and start building a new Nigeria, where every citizen is committed to progress and development."

In his keynote address, the Minister of Power noted that re-engineering, implies changing and improving the design of a product or system.