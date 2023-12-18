Nigeria: Govt Pledges Support to Private Investment in Sports

Federal government has pledged to support private investments in sports.

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, made the commitment during his visit to the headquarters of Remo Stars Football Club In Ikenne, Ogun State on Saturday.

He expressed his admiration for the impressive infrastructure and facilities at Remo Stars, highlighting the club's dedication to providing a world-class environment for its players and staff.

Senator Enoh commended the club president, Kunle Soname and the entire management team for their commitment to the development of football in Nigeria, saying private investment is crucial to the growth and sustainability of sports in the country.

He described the Remo Stars as a shining example of a privately-owned sports entity that is making significant strides in elevating the standards of football in Nigeria.

"The government alone cannot carry the weight of sports development, and that is why we need more private investors like Remo Stars Football Club.

"I am impressed by the commitment of Hon. Kunle Soname and his team, and I assure you that the Ministry of Sports Development will actively encourage and support private investment in sports across the nation," Enoh said in press statement issued by his media aide Kola Daniel.

Hon. Kunle Soname expressed gratitude for the Minister's visit and reiterated the club's commitment to contributing to the overall development of sports in Nigeria. Our facilities are open to junior National teams for camping of players anytime the football federation feel we can be of help . lauded Senator Enoh for being the first minister to visit the club's facilities since it was launched.

The visit concluded with both parties engaging in a fruitful discussion about potential collaborations, initiatives, and policy frameworks that could further enhance the sports landscape in Nigeria.

The Honourable Minister's visit to Remo Stars Football Club reflects the government's recognition of the vital role played by private entities in advancing sports development.

As the Ministry of Sports Development continues its commitment to fostering partnerships, such visits serve as a catalyst for a more robust and inclusive sports ecosystem in Nigeria.