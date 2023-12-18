Nigeria: We're Creating Stable Economy, Says Finance Minister

18 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The Minister of Finance and the coordinating minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, says the federal government is working towards creating a stable economy through the creation of a business-friendly environment to attract both local and foreign investors to the country.

The minister spoke shortly after being conducted round the Ogun State Agro-Cargo airport at Ilisha-Remo, by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The finance minister, who acknowledged the current hardship in the country, however, emphasised that the government has come up with some intervention schemes to cushion the effects.

He noted that the transition period when reforms are implemented, always comes with pain, assuring that there is hope in the days to come.

"We have to get the economy going, get the inflation down, stabilise the exchange rate, and get the export and export revenue increased so that it can be a source of funding for growing the economy.

"We have a wide range of intervention programmes like the provision of fertiliser, food for the people around the country, extra funding for states for infrastructure, funding for the production of rice, wheat, maize and cassava and funding, including grants, free money for Small, Medium Scale Enterprises, particularly the smallest (micro), among others," Edun said.

The minister added that the Ogun State Agro-Cargo Airport, when completed, would add value to the lives of the people and contribute to the rapid growth of the state's and the nation's economy.

