Liberia's Problem

Liberia's President-elect, Joseph Nyumah Boakai has identified what he calls the major problem facing his country as he begins his leadership in January 2024.

Ambassador Boakai speaking to hundreds of Diaspora Liberiansat a Thanksgiving program in Rhode Island, the United States on Saturday evening, noted that the problem of Liberia is the lack of sound and honest leadership.

"We have an opportunity to change the course of our country. As I have always said, our country holds so much promise, and it is up to us as a generation to seize it and transform our country for all to have a fair chance of a better livelihood. I will repeat, as I have always maintained, that Liberia is not a poor country, but the problem of this country is the lack of sound and honest leadership," Ambassador Boakai maintained.

He noted that the election is now behind us, and it is time to do the hard work adding, "I ask all Liberians at home and in the Diaspora to join me as I lead in the fashion of a servant leader to help build our country together to promote a functional and equitable society for generations to come. It will not be an easy road, but God above all, we will work together to change and transform our country."

Speaking directly to Diaspora Liberians, the President-elect noted, "The importance of the Liberian Diaspora in our political, economic and social development cannot be overemphasized. The 2022 International Organization of Migration estimates put Liberians living abroad at about 500,000 with an estimated 100,000 living in the United States alone."

He said with those living abroad equaling about 10 percent of the Liberian population, direct and indirect engagement with the country will have a contributing impact on the development of the country.

Ambassador added, "We are aware of how much financial remittances from you to your families and friends in Liberia have created social safety nets and closed gaps in the provision of social services by the government. Your remittances have not only provided means for people back home to feed themselves, provide housing, health care, and education, but they have also contributed substantially to the economy in many ways. Your expertise and networks in the diaspora have also contributed in meaningful ways to the development of private ventures in the larger economy."

"Against this background, I am pleased to announce that the Liberian Diaspora will be nurtured and cultivated as a serious partner in implementing our development agenda. Similarly, I am in this public manner proposing a yearly conference on Diaspora engagement to help facilitate Liberia's contribution to the community in the development of the homeland," the incoming Liberian President noted.