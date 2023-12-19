Nigeria: Shettima Woos Investors, Says Tinubu Administration Focused On Growing Energy Sector

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged investors, both domestic and international, to avail themselves of the new opportunities created by power deficit and federal government's bid to drive additional investments in Nigeria's energy sector.

He also pledged the commitment of the Tinubu administration in addressing the country's energy deficiency just as it remains focused on enhancing ease of doing business.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nwocha, the Vice President stated this on Monday during the financial bid opening for the privatisation of the five National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) Plants on Monday in Abuja.

He said the occasion "serves as a robust assurance to bidders and the start of an investment with promising returns."

Represented by the deputy chief of staff to the president (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, the VP said, "Nigeria's power deficit extends an open invitation to domestic and international partners. We are here to urge collaborative efforts to craft enduring solutions.

"The government remains resolute in addressing the energy deficiency and is focused on enhancing the ease of doing business."

Sen. Shettima however urged prospective investors in the plants to "bear the weight of trust in utilizing these resources for the greater good of the nation," even as he implored them to "adhere to the highest standards of best practices if we must pursue a shared objective."

The vice president further assured that the "National Council on Privatisation and the Bureau of Public Enterprises are prepared to ensure that what we do has an effect on President Tinubu's comprehensive eight-point plan, and a meticulous and transparent privatisation scheme within the power sector inspires confidence in our operations.

"As regulators, our commitment remains steadfast--we must persist as facilitators of these reforms. There are no shortcuts on the path to realizing the dream we've promised our beloved nation," the VP added.

Sen. Shettima noted that the success of the 'pivotal moment' underscores government's commitment, "not just as a friend to our enterprises and investors but as a facilitator of growth and development.

"We are here to fulfil our pledge to the nation and reassure them of our resolve to support initiatives that foster economic vibrancy and sustainability," he further noted.