Nigeria: HPV Vaccine - a Beacon of Hope to Eliminate Cervical Cancer By 2030 - Expert

A renowned expert, Prof. Ibrahim Yakasai of Bayero University, Kano, has urged parents to take advantage of the free Human Papiloma Virus(HPV) vaccine for cervical cancer and get their girls between age nine and fifteen vaccinated.

He said women should also go for regular check-ups and screenings in order to detect the disease early.

He said doing so would also help reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

Speaking during the annual conference of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) in Kano, Professor Yakasai who is also the chairman of the organising committee emphasised the pivotal role of preventive measures, particularly the HPV vaccine recommended for children between the ages of 9 and 15.

He said that the vaccine does not hinder pregnancy or promote promiscuity

"We sought to dispel misconceptions surrounding its usage. Older women were also encouraged to take the vaccine, alongside regular screenings. But the current concern is to eliminate cervical cancer completely by the year 2030," he said.

Yakasai said there is the economic burden of treating cervical cancer, with surgical costs reaching nearly half a million Naira in some hospitals.

Reassuring the public about the vaccine's cost, Professor Yakasai firmly stated that the HPV vaccine which was recently launched by the federal government is free of charge.

The Emir of Kano, represented by Dr. Bashir Muhammad of Dankadai Kano, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing research efforts of SOGON, in relation to the expensive drugs commonly prescribed to pregnant women facing difficulties.

"I was happy when I learned here that there's ongoing research on how, instead of prescribing it 8 times a day, it can be prescribed 2 or 3 times a day. We are grateful for that," he said.