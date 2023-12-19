Nigeria: NAFDAC Destroys Fake Wines in Abia, Shuts Market

"Every shop here is a factory (for fake products)."

The National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) has destroyed several adulterated red wines and other related products in Abia State, South-east Nigeria.

The adulterated products, worth millions of naira, were confiscated from the popular Cemetery Market in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, Channels TV reported.

The television station did not mention when the destruction of the products occurred.

The Director of the South-east zone of NAFDAC, Martins Iluyomade, said the products were confiscated when the agency raided the market earlier in the week.

Mr Iluyomade announced that the market has been shut down to avail the agency of the opportunity to carry out proper "sanitisation" of the area.

The NAFDAC zonal director said the decision also followed the discovery of fake products on a "large scale" in the market.

"Some sets of people are manufacturing products of other people in large quantities, so much so that the other people might not know the difference between their products and the (fake) ones that are manufactured here," he said.

He said the manufacturers of the fake products do so with bad chemicals and colouring substances in addition to operating in "very bad environments."

Mr Iluyomade expressed fear that many people would have purchased the fake products for the Yuletide.

"My fear is that this is Yuletide, and a lot of people have bought drinks in the house. They didn't even know the source of the drinks they have bought," he said.

He suggested that such fake products could be responsible for the increasing cases of kidney-related diseases in the country.

"We have had a high level of increased kidney failure and all of that.

"And some of them majorly were caused by all of these poisonous things that people are taking," he stated.