Sudan: RSF Paramilitary Seizes Control of Crucial Aid Hub

19 December 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Monday, December 18, that they took control of a Sudanese army camp east of the Hantoub Bridge as intensifying fighting continued close to Wad Madani, the capital of Al  Jazirah State, Sudan Tribune reports.

On December 15, the RSF began a massive military campaign in Al Jazirah State. Although the army said on Sunday, December 17 that they repelled the invasion, the RSF launched another offensive early on Monday, December 18 in eastern Madani neighbourhoods of Al-Inqaz and Hantoub. There are reports of citizens fleeing the city towards Sennar and Gedaref States, amid a number of civilian fatalities.

Rifa'a, a town 54 kilometers north of Wad Madani, was the site of RSF operations. There, they allegedly committed several breaches against residents. The Resistance Committees released a statement in which they claimed that the RSF ransacked civilian vehicles, stole cash from homes and invaded the town's market and hospital.

