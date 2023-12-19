Liberia: President Weah's Request for Extension of Session Appears to Be Futile

Monrovia — Lawmakers have raised concerns about the apparent futility of President George Weah's request for a legislative extension.

On December 7, 2023, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate endorsed President George M. Weah's request to extend the 6th Session of the Legislature for two (2) weeks, starting on Monday, December 11, 2023, and concluding on December 22, 2023.

The Senate's decision to extend the 6th Session was based on a communication from the President, urging the Senate to prolong its 6th Session to allow for the submission of the 2024 National Draft Budget and other instruments aimed at addressing critical state issues.

The endorsement of the President's communication for extension was deemed crucial, especially in this transitional period where important matters are expected to be adequately addressed.

According to the Legislative Calendar, the Sixth and final Session of the 54th Legislature officially ended on December 8, 2023. Ideally, the 54th Legislature should have adjourned sine die to prepare for the 55th Legislature scheduled for January 2024.

However, in accordance with Article 32 of the Constitution of Liberia, President George M. Weah requested a 10-working-day extension (In Special Session) to "discuss and act upon matters of national concerns."

Regrettably, since the extension began on December 10, there has been no sitting of the Legislature, particularly the Senate. This is due to the President's failure to forward to the Legislature the "matters of national concerns" upon which the Legislature should or would act. The requested "10-Working-Day" period is set to end on December 22.

Senator Darius Dillon (Montserrado County LP) expressed disappointment, stating that the President has failed to submit the Draft National Budget for 2024. According to the law, the Draft Budget should have been submitted to the Legislature by October 31, 2023.

"I have made repeated calls for the submission of the Budget to no avail. So, as things stand, there may be no Plenary Sitting throughout this extended period requested by the very President who has thus far failed to submit any agenda for which he requested the 'Special Session."'