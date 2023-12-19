Liberia: President-Elect Joseph Boakai Meets With U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee

Monrovia — President-elect Joseph Boakai held a meeting on Monday with Molly Phee, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. During the meeting, the President-elect discussed his deliverables and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting integrity institutions.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that Ambassador Boakai, in his discussion, expressed a strong commitment to working towards restoring Liberia's international image.

Additionally, President-elect Boakai met with the sanctions committee, engaging in a lengthy discussion on his anti-corruption measures.

The meeting with Molly is part of a series of meetings scheduled for the President-elect this week in Washington.

According to his itinerary, President-elect Boakai will meet with the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) Sponsored Program with U.S. Business Leaders on Tuesday. He will also meet with officials of the United States Department of the Treasury.

Also on Tuesday, Boakai is scheduled to meet with the Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, Alice Albright.

On Wednesday, Boakai will meet with the U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is also a former U.S. Ambassador to Liberia. Amb. Thomas-Greenfield is remembered in Liberia for her strategic role in strengthening the U.S.-Liberia post-war relationship during Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's regime.

Also on his itinerary this week, the President-elect is scheduled to meet with the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Convening with USG, Congressional and Policy Leaders. United States Institute of Peace President, Lisa Grande, is set to meet with Boakai. The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, and the Managing Director of Operations at the World Bank, Anna Bjerde, have been scheduled to have separate meetings with President-elect Boakai.