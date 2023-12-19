Nigeria: Varsity Workers Differ On Centralised Payment System

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has appealed to the government to consider the use of an improved version of University Peculiar Personnel and Payroll System (U3PS) as a payment solution for both SSANU and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

The call came days after the federal government exited tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Meanwhile, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has expressed mixed feelings over the exit of federal tertiary institutions from IPPIS.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, NAAT said that while it appreciates the fact that the exit will restore university autonomy, it also has reservations about the payment uniformity of salaries and allowances across federal tertiary institutions, which was achieved under IPPIS despite its shortcomings.

According to a communique issued at the end of its 46th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, signed by the national president, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU appreciated the federal government's decision to exempt all tertiary institutions from IPPIS but called for consultation between the management of universities and labour unions on a workable, reliable, seamless, and acceptable approach to transitioning to the new regime.

SSANU also demanded the payment of four months' withheld salaries of its members which were due to the last industrial action embarked by the union.

The union also urged the federal government to pay the arrears of the N35,000 wage award approved in September 2023, but only paid for one month.

The NEC in session further appealed to the government to release the N50 billion funds in the 2023 budgeted for payment of their allowances without further delay.

The union commended the government for the implementation of the clinical hazard allowance to health workers in the universities, but noted that the payment was haphazardly done and called on the government to integrate all deserving branches in the payment of the allowance.

SSANU observed that some of its members were yet to be paid the arrears of the national minimum wage, which was approved in 2018, despite the efforts of the union. The union called on the government to release funds for the payment of those omitted in the following universities: Federal University Otuoke, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Federal University, DutsinMa, and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.

NAAT urged the government to prioritise all aspects of funding of tertiary education for a sustainable and overall national growth and development. It also urged the management of tertiary institutions to seize this opportunity to restore public confidence in their ability to manage resources prudently for efficient service delivery.

NAAT expressed hope that the government will not use this exit to shy away from its responsibility of proper funding of education at all levels as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.