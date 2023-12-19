Liberia: 'Belated and Untimely Executive Order'

Monrovia — Economy Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL), Political Leader, Emmanuel Gonquoi has dashingly reacted to President George Manneh Weah's Moratorium on the exportation of Unprocessed Natural Rubber out of the country, noting that it is intended to weaken the economy, as a new government succeeds him.

His assertion followed Weah's sanction imposed on unprocessed natural rubber from the country's rubber industry, thereby issuing Executive Order #124, in. which President Weah contended that his decision to subject investors in the Rubber industry to process rubber in the country was urgent and meant to scale the decline in the industry.

Weah said appropriate policies and frameworks can be put into place to improve the situation in the longer term to ensure development as well as increased production, increased job opportunities, and increased revenue to the government of Liberia.

The president said his decision is in line with the constitutional provision that requires the state to take necessary steps, including legislation and executive orders, to eliminate the mishandling of government resources as well as other corrupt practices.

The Liberian leader further acknowledged how the Country's rubber industry has been part of the national economic heritage for over Ninety-five years, providing the highest single source of annual revenue for the government.

The order stipulates that the rubber industry, which is providing employment opportunities nationwide more than other single employment sectors, has been greatly, affected by abuse, misuse, abandonment, and theft.

President Weah noted that the Liberian rubber industry has been and continues to be depleted by illicit tapping, which according to him is observed to be increasing in addition to having massive economic consequences on employment and government revenue, with theft situations having major security implications throughout the country.

However, EFFL Gonquoi, a critic of the Weah-led government, slammed the President's justification, saying it is "belated" and intended to strangulate local farmers in the rubber industry amidst the nation's struggling economy.

He averred that Executive Order #124, would undermine economic growth and investment across the country, especially at a time when the nation is going through a period of transition.

The Commander-In-Chief of the Economy Freedom Fighter further noted that the economy of the Country can only grow when local Liberian farmers are empowered and prioritized in the nation's competitive market.

He explained that President Weah's decision was meant to force local farmers out of the competitive rubber industry, thus empowering foreign investors who have deep financial pockets.

Gonquoi argued that President Weah EO#124 intended to strangulate and marginalize local farmers who are using rubber to send their children to both High Schools and universities and give more preaching to investors who are involved in the country's rubber industry especially Indian men who currently have rubber processing plant in the country.

"the president's decision to ban the unprocessed rubber out the country is not timely is undermined the country's economic growth and it is also intended to strangulate our people in the rubber industry."

"We are been informed that the president and his officials have received five hundred thousand United States dollars to place a ban on the exportation of unprocessed rubber out of the country," Gonquoi added.

According to Gonquoi before the President's recent decision, the price of rubber in the world market was getting on the card which led to some of the largest rubber producers in the country like Firestone maintaining production across in country.

He said: "Recently, there was a huge quantity of Rubber that was Park in warehouses across towns and villages in the country which shipping company or vessel was unable to ship all of the rubbers, but since everyone started shipping the unprocessed rubber out of the country, the price of rubber has increased thus making all local farmers compete with both the Firestone and Sethi Rubber plant."