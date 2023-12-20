Liberia Reverses Stance On Gaza Ceasefire

Liberia was the only African state and one of only 10 countries of the 193-member UN General Assembly to reject the United Nation's 12 December call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Liberian Information Ministry on Tuesday said President George Weah has intervened to reverse the country's vote against a UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Liberian foreign ministry has requested the UN General Assembly to reverse its 'NO' vote and register a new vote in favour of a ceasefire.

Liberia was the only African state and one of only 10 countries of the 193-member UN General Assembly to reject the United Nation's 12 December call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

A total of 153 countries supported the resolution.

The ministry said the Liberian diplomats responsible for voting did so without the backing of Mr Weah, who as president has the final say over Liberia's foreign policy.

"Weah has always stood on the side of peace across the world," it said in a statement.

Before the UN vote, Mr Weah had written to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November asking him to "exercise restraint and consideration for civilians who are the real victims of the ongoing crisis."

The former international soccer star is due to step down as president after losing a re-election bid in November.

(Reuters/NAN)