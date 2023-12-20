Nigeria: NGE to Launch Trust Fund for Media Sustainability

20 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

In line with the resolution of the All-Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), recently held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) intends to establish the Nigerian Editors Trust Fund, which will address the professional/welfare needs of Nigerian media organisations and editors.

At the ANEC in Akwa Ibom State, publishers, media executives, and editors harped on the urgent need by the Guild to initiate a strategic move that will focus on the professional/welfare needs of media houses and editors in Nigeria - as part of several efforts to help them to continue to discharge their constitutional and social responsibility to the society without necessarily compromising their ethical standards.

In a statement issued on Monday by the President of the NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, and the General Secretary, Dr Iyobosa Uwujaren, the professional body of editors and media executives, stated that the initiative is a response to the increasing professional/welfare challenges faced by the highest echelon of Nigerian journalists in performing their duties.

"The trust fund, which is expected to be launched in the first quarters of 2024, will also address the daunting economic challenges that media executives and editors are faced with during and after office. The fund will benefit the Guild's members in the print, electronic and online media.

"The trust fund will be a collaborative effort among all the stakeholders in the media sector, including the public sector - aimed at addressing key challenges that affect the professionals, who are the ultimate gatekeepers in their media organisations", the Guild added.

