Nigeria: Alleged Theft - Iyanya Announces Return of One of Mayorkun's Stolen Jewellery

Singer Iyanya via his X handle said an individual returned one of the missing jewellery.

The Nigerian singer, Iyanya Mbuk, simply known as Iyanya, has announced the recovery of one of the stolen jewellery pieces belonging to singer Adewale Mayowa, aka Mayorkun.

Iyanya, through his X handle, announced that an individual returned one of the missing jewellery to The Grand Hotel in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Calabar-born artist emphasised that the second piece of jewellery is still missing, urging the person who returned the first piece to also return the second one if it is in their possession.

He tweeted: "We have one more to go, my brothers if you have the second one please help us return it. This one has still not been found, please check around, I'm sure we have it somewhere, and will please return the second one to our brother, before he leaves Calabar.

"Just get Grand Hotel Calabar and drop it there, there's a reward waiting for you on arrival."

Earlier, in response to Mayorkun's post, the artiste offered a reward to anyone who provided information leading to the return of the stolen item.

The 'One Side' crooner, who was deeply saddened by the incident, emphasised the city's reputation for peace.

He pointed out that the government had invited artists like Mayorkun to entertain the people, and their safety and well-being, not theft, should be the primary concern.

"Drop it at the Grand Hotel, I will personally compensate you please," the singer stated.

The Theft

Mayorkun in a post on his X handle on Monday vowed to boycott Calabar following the theft of his valuable jewellery.

On Monday, after thrilling fans at the ongoing Calabar Carnival, an activity to mark the Christmas celebration, Mayorkun voiced his frustration over the missing item in a series of social media posts.

Mayorkun sent well wishes to fellow artists heading to Calabar for upcoming festivals.

The former DMW signee could not come to terms with his loss, saying "I just want to wake up from this dream-- nightmare is a better word."