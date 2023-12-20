Nigeria: Lagos Seals Nipost Office, Demolishes Shanties, Illegal Structures

The Lagos State government has sealed the old Nigeria Postal Service complex in the Mushin area and demolished adjoining illegal structures.

A statement on Monday by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources said the action followed complaints by residents of Lagos Homs Estate, Mushin.

The ministry said its operatives, following directives of the Commissioner in the ministry, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, sealed the old NIPOST office on Sunday.

"Sequel to complaints received from residents of Lagos Homs Estate, Mushin, and consequent directives of the commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance operatives from MOE&WR on enforcement team yesterday, Sunday 17 December, sealed the old NIPOST complex at Olu Aina Street, Mushin.

The illegal structures attached to the perimeter fence were also demolished," the statement said.

The team also visited Beach Estate, Abule Osun, in the Satellite Town area of the state where some shanties were removed 'following complaints from residents of C Close' in the area.

Furthermore, the team also removed "the illegal structures attached to the perimeter fence of Archbishop Aggey Memorial School on Sadiku Street, Mushin, following complaints from residents of Subairu Banire Street, Mushin."

"On Monday morning, as directed by the HC MOE& WR and in a bid to reduce the menace of street hawkers to the barest minimum, the operatives of LAGESC/KAI undertook enforcement operations on Oshodi-Ikorodu road, Jibowu, Yaba, Muritala Muhammed Way, Oyingbo under the newly constructed bridge (illegal traders) Lagos Island, and outer Marina CMS, Victoria Island, and Lekki axis.

"Environmental defaulters were arrested in the course of the enforcement and taken to the LAGESC/KAI headquarters in Oshodi and handed over to the appropriate section for the necessary action," the ministry said.