Nigeria: Japa - Over 1,000 Nigerians Stranded in UK - IOM

20 December 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

Many of the Nigerians are unable to return home because they lack the means to come back, while others are ashamed, he added.

Over 1,000 Nigerians are stranded in the UK after receiving fake employment letters, the UN migration agency in Nigeria disclosed.

According to Vanguard newspaper, IOM's Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Laurent De Boeck, disclosed this in Abuja on Monday where he advised potential migrants to be cautious of a syndicate that specialises in offering fake employment letters to Nigerians seeking to work in the UK.

He said the victims of this syndicate, which was not named, on presenting the employment letters to the organisations in the UK are told the letters did not come from them.

"There are some of them who lost over $10,000 only to be given fake employment letters, which allowed them to get visas. They get there, present the letters, and the organisations tell them that the letters did not emanate from the organisations. Over a thousand people are affected," Vanguard quoted Mr De Boeck as saying.

Many of these people are unable to return home because they lack the means to come back, while others are ashamed, he added.

The agency also announced that it is working with partners to repatriate thousands of persons, including Nigerians, from Tunisia, which recently placed a ban on migration.

It is also working extensively with Italy to develop regular migration pathways for qualified Nigerians.

Mr De Boeck encouraged Nigerians to seek out proper information before migrating, adding that at least 260,000 Nigerians had approached it in 2023, seeking guidance on how to migrate through regular or approved routes.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.