Nigerian TikToker Reveals Struggle With Scleroderma Disease

20 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Pamela Ephraim

Popular TikToker, Violet Emor Nicholas has opened up about her battle with Scleroderma.

Scleroderma is a rare chronic disease that involves the hardening and tightening of the skin and most often affects women.

According to Mayo Clinic, Scleroderma, which is believed to be an autoimmune disease, has no cure.

The 28-year-old Tiktok sensation, who looked so beautiful and healthy suddenly began to change after she was diagnosed with scleroderma.

First, she noticed dark spots on her back and then her hands gradually became very dark in colour.

"It started late 2014 which is about 10 years now if I'm not mistaken. It just came one day on its own and since then, it's been there. Although I'm seeing a doctor. I have a doctor but it has no permanent cure. I pray that one day, there will be a cure.

"I don't let this so-called scleroderma bother me. I just do what I like. The sickness came on its own and God knows why", Emor said in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

