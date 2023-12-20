Nigeria: Rivers Lawmakers Withdraw Impeachment Notice Against Fubara

The withdrawal of the impeachment is part of a peace deal mediated by President Tinubu.

The Rivers State House of Assembly has withdrawn the impeachment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The lawmakers who took the decision at their sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday said their change of hearts was as a result of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu, TVC reported.

The state assembly has been engulfed in crisis since late October after some lawmakers loyal to the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, plotted to remove Mr Fubara.

The crisis, triggered by the political tussle between Messrs Fubara and Wike, later led to the declaration of the seats of 25 pro-Wike lawmakers vacant after their defection from the PDP to the APC.

A lawmaker, Edison Ehie, backed by Governor Fubara, declared the seats vacant after securing a court order that enabled the assembly to hold legislative business without interference by the pro - Wike faction led by Martin Amaewhule.

President Tinubu, in a bid to restore peace in the state, held a reconciliatory meeting on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the second in less than two months, between Messrs Wike and Fubara, and other leaders of the state.

Among the terms of the agreement in the peace deal was for the lawmakers to withdraw the impeachment notice against the governor.

Citing the peace deal, the lawmakers in their sitting on Wednesday, the first after their meeting with President Tinubu, announced the withdrawal of impeachment notice against the governor.

TVC did not state if the lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara also attended the sitting.

It is not clear if Mr Fubara will comply with the terms of the peace deal particularly as regard the reinstatement and restoration of rights and privileges of the lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant.

At least seven commissioners loyal to Mr Wike had resigned their appointment from Mr Fubara's cabinet.

Governor Fubara, as part of the peace deal, is expected to again send their names and appointments to the state assembly for approval.

Regarding the state's N800 billion 2024 budget which was passed and signed into law, Mr Fubara is expected to present it again to the state assembly.