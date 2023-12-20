Nigeria: Full List - NFF Releases 40-Player Provisional Squad for Afcon

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has unveiled the provisional squad for the Super Eagles ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The list is contained in a document uploaded on the CAF website on Wednesday. The NFF submitted a 40-man list to the continental football governing body within the stipulated December 14 deadline.

The list includes Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong, who were previously absent from the recent Super Eagles outings.

Others are six goalkeepers, 13 defenders, eight midfielders and 13 forwards.

Victor Osimhen, newly crowned African footballer of the year, was included alongside red-hot Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.

The squad includes three goalkeepers from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL): Amas Obasogie of Bendel Insurance, Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba and Sporting Lagos' Christian Nwoke.

The trio are the only home-based players in the squad and will compete against Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali and Adebayo Adeleye for the final spot on the team.

Kelechi Nwakali is a surprise addition to midfield alongside Alhassan Yusuf and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Wilfred Ndidi also made the list alongside Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joe Aribo.

Peseiro is expected to prune down the list to 27 players before the January 3, 2024, deadline.

The 34th edition of AFCON is billed to kick off on January 13, 2024, in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group A alongside the hosts, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Nigeria will take on Equatorial Guinea in their opening game before facing Ivory Coast and rounding off the group stage with the Guinea-Bissau tie.

THE FULL PROVISIONAL LIST

Goalkeepers

1. Francis Uzoho

2. Adebayo Adeleye

3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali

5. Amas Obasogie

6. Christian Nwoke

Defenders

1. Ola Aina

2. Bright Osayi-Samuel

3. Tyronne Ebuehi

4. Jamilu Collins

5. Zaidu Sanusi

6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. William Troost-Ekong

8. Semi Ajayi

9. Calvin Bassey

10. Kenneth Omeruo

11. Kevin Akpoguma

12. Chidozie Awaziem

13. Jordan Torunarigha

Midfielders

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo

4. Alex Iwobi

5. Alhassan Yusuf

6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

8. Kelechi Nwakali

Attackers

1. Victor Osimhen

2. Victor Boniface

3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq

5. Ahmed Musa

6. Paul Onuachu

7. Cyriel Dessers

8. Ademola Lookman

9. Nathan Tella

10. Moses Simon

11. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Samuel Chukwueze

13. Kelechi Iheanacho