Nigeria: Abuja Administration Constructs 108 Classrooms, Renovates 277 Others - Official

The administration said it made significant strides in sports development and had received several awards for its outstanding achievements in 2023.

The Abuja administration constructed 108 classrooms and rehabilitated 277 others in 2023, an official has said.

The Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Education Secretariat, Danlami Hayyo, also said the Abuja administration (FCTA) constructed 64 Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets, 11 boreholes, seven school fences, one administration block, and a laboratory.

Mr Hayyo disclosed this at the end-of-the-year media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said four laboratories, four administration blocks, three boreholes, and a girls' hostel were rehabilitated while furniture and instructional materials were supplied to Universal Basic Education (UBEB) schools.

According to the secretary, 15 boreholes were constructed at primary and junior secondary schools, while two toilets were constructed in two junior secondary schools.

He explained that educational support school bags and learning materials were provided to eight junior secondary schools.

Mr Hayyo said that the Zonal Offices of the Department of Quality Assurance were expanded from seven to 12, eight utility vehicles were repaired for effective monitoring and evaluation, and a 150-capacity hall and digital literacy programme were inaugurated.

The FCTA, he said, completed the construction of a 600-capacity Computer-Based Test Centre at the College of Education, Zuba, among other successes.

The secretary of FCTA is committed to providing adequate infrastructure.

He emphasised the importance of continuous capacity building of teachers and management staff to ensure a high-quality and effective educational system.

He said he facilitated a series of training sessions for teachers and management staff within the year, including those in Early Childhood Care Development Education, nutrition and food, and digital entrepreneurship.

"Free CBT training was also conducted for 1,268 youths while 199 out-of-school children and 55 women were trained on shoemaking, paint production, decorations, hijab making, snacks and traditional henna skill acquisition.

"Similarly, 70 women were trained in digital entrepreneurship in partnership with Dream Divas Touch, while 30 youths were equally trained in web application design," Mr Hayyo stated.

The secretary said the FCTA made significant strides in sports development and had received several awards for its outstanding achievements.

He also said FCTA disbursed the first trenches of the School-Based Management Committee-School Improvement grant to 32 benefitting schools across the FCT.