Nigeria: Life Has Been Meaningless Since I Lost My Mother - Wizkid

20 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Renowned Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that life has been meaningless to him since he lost his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Daily Trust had reported how the singer lost his mother in August 2023, during a tour for his album, 'More Love Less Ego' in Europe.

Wizkid took to social media to express his feelings since her departure, saying that life had not been easy without her.

In a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, the singer urged his fans to work with God.

"...Days after I lost my mum. Life has been meaningless! But we dey. Sometimes you have to let everything go. Work with God," he wrote.

On Tuesday, Wizkid ignited concern among fans after posting a picture from a hospital bed on his Instagram account.

The singer hinted at undergoing treatment without disclosing any specifics about his health condition, prompting widespread speculation.

Prior to this revelation, Wizkid was seen in various locations across Lagos, Nigeria, and had recently performed in Saudi Arabia.

Notably, he was also photographed socializing with fellow musician Davido at a prominent nightclub in Lagos.

