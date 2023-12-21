Nigeria: Davido Replies Fans Dragging Him for Promoting Wizkid's New Song

20 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bisola Fatoye

Popular singer, David Adeleke, well known as Davido, has replied his fans who expressed outrage over his decision to promote Wizkid's new song.

Recall that since he linked up with Wizkid over the weekend, the musician decided it was time to end the alleged beef between them.

He went on his social media pages to promote Wizkid's new song as a result of this.

He urged all his fans to stream the song.

He tweeted:

"New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!"

This sparked mixed reactions from his fans. Notably, one fan, @@DaddyZee01 wrote: "Davido u dey gba fr ."

Davido replied ...

"YOUR FATHER DEY GBA ... NAH U KNOW IM 31 YEARS OLD ... I WANT PEACE"

Another, Junimill wrote: "This man lowkey dey make stanship hard person o

Wooooo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare"

Davido blasted him with: "Fu.ck off then .... Ur not a fan."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.