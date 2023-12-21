Nigeria: Davido Replies Fans Dragging Him for Promoting Wizkid's New Song

Popular singer, David Adeleke, well known as Davido, has replied his fans who expressed outrage over his decision to promote Wizkid's new song.

Recall that since he linked up with Wizkid over the weekend, the musician decided it was time to end the alleged beef between them.

He went on his social media pages to promote Wizkid's new song as a result of this.

He urged all his fans to stream the song.

He tweeted:

"New wiz Friday !!! Wtf!!! Replay ALL WEEKEND !!"

This sparked mixed reactions from his fans. Notably, one fan, @@DaddyZee01 wrote: "Davido u dey gba fr ."

Davido replied ...

"YOUR FATHER DEY GBA ... NAH U KNOW IM 31 YEARS OLD ... I WANT PEACE"

Another, Junimill wrote: "This man lowkey dey make stanship hard person o

Wooooo make I go back to my simping and bombing jare"

Davido blasted him with: "Fu.ck off then .... Ur not a fan."