Nigeria: Afcon 2023 - Meet the Oldest, Youngest Players in Nigeria's Provisional Squad

Nigeria's provisional 40-man squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D' Ivoire has been confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

As expected, there were some surprise inclusion and omissions in the ambitious list put together by coach Jose Peseiro and his technical crew.

One of the talking points in the roster is the inclusion of 'only' three players on the domestic scene; all of whom are goalkeepers; Christian Nwoke of Sporting Lagos, Ojo Olorunleke of Enyimba and Amas Obasogie of Bendel Insurance.

Another talking point is the identity of the oldest and youngest players in the provisional squad.

PREMIUM TIMES beamed the searchlight on the duo of Ahmed Musa and Raphael Onyedika who are the oldest and youngest players respectively in Nigeria's preliminary squad.

Veteran Musa leads the way

D.O.B: 14 October, 1992

Club: Sivasspor (Turkey)

Ahmed Musa, the veteran winger, stands tall as the oldest player in Nigeria's 40-man provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

While his inclusion has sparked debate, his experience and leadership qualities remain undeniable assets for the Super Eagles.

At 31, Musa boasts a trophy cabinet overflowing with accolades. He's lifted the AFCON title once, in 2013, and has been a mainstay in the national team for over a decade.

His pace, trickery, and powerful shot have tormented defences across the globe, making him a legend in Nigerian football.

Aside from proudly owning the record of being Nigeria's most-capped player, Musa also boasts of several goal-scoring records that make a strong case for a final shot at AFCON glory with the Super Eagles.

Musa's inclusion in the provisional squad is a gamble for Peseiro, but one that could pay off handsomely if the veteran talisman rediscovers his magic touch on the African stage.

Youthful Onyedika ready to light up Africa

D.O.B: 19 April 2001

Club Brugge Belgium

One of the young talents who has grabbed everyone's attention in Nigeria's provisional 40-man squad is Raphael Onyedika.

The 22-year-old midfielder, currently plying his trade for Belgian club Club Brugge, is the youngest player named in coach Jose Peseiro's 40-man preliminary list.

Onyedika's inclusion signifies a bold statement about the future of Nigerian football, injecting fresh blood and youthful energy into the squad.

Despite his tender age, Onyedika has already carved a niche for himself in Europe.

After impressing on the home front with FC Ebedei, he earned a move to Denmark's FC Midtjylland in 2020.

His impressive performances there caught the eye of Club Brugge, who snapped him up in 2022.

Onyedika's technical prowess, dribbling skills, and eye for a pass have made him a fan favourite in Belgium.

He is known for his composure on the ball and his ability to dictate the tempo of the game.

These qualities are precisely what Peseiro is looking for in his midfield as Nigeria seeks to reclaim AFCON glory.

Onyedika's inclusion in the provisional squad won't be a surprise to many; especially those who watch the midfielder week-in-week-out in Belgium.

His talent has been evident and he already has some caps under his belt with the Super Eagles.

The AFCON tournament, scheduled for January-February 2024 in Ivory Coast, will be a major test for Onyedika and a platform to announce to the continent into the big shoes of the likes of Sunday Oliseh who has spoken highly about his talent.

THE FULL PROVISIONAL LIST

Goalkeepers

1. Francis Uzoho

2. Adebayo Adeleye

3. Ojo Olorunleke

4. Stanley Nwabali

5. Amas Obasogie

6. Christian Nwoke

Defenders

1. Ola Aina

2. Bright Osayi-Samuel

3. Tyronne Ebuehi

4. Jamilu Collins

5. Zaidu Sanusi

6. Bruno Onyemaechi

7. William Troost-Ekong

8. Semi Ajayi

9. Calvin Bassey

10. Kenneth Omeruo

11. Kevin Akpoguma

12. Chidozie Awaziem

13. Jordan Torunarigha

Midfielders

1. Wilfred Ndidi

2. Frank Onyeka

3. Joe Aribo

4. Alex Iwobi

5. Alhassan Yusuf

6. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru

7. Raphael Onyedika Nwadike

8. Kelechi Nwakali

Attackers

1. Victor Osimhen

2. Victor Boniface

3. Terem Moffi

4. Umar Sadiq

5. Ahmed Musa

6. Paul Onuachu

7. Cyriel Dessers

8. Ademola Lookman

9. Nathan Tella

10. Moses Simon

11. Emmanuel Dennis

12. Samuel Chukwueze

13. Kelechi Iheanacho