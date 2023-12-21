Nigeria: Rihanna Rates Davido's 'Unavailable' As Her Song of the Year

Super talented Barbadian-American singer, Rihanna has rated Davido's hit song "Unavailable" as her song of the year.

Rihanna, a mother of two who is said to be expecting her third child, revealed this during an interview with Complex, an American media and entertainment company.

There is also a viral post where Rhianna joined the list of international stars to dance to the hit song "Unavailable" by singer Davido, featuring South Africa's Musa Keys.

The billionaire singer in the viral video was spotted doing the "Unavailable" dance challenge at a recent event of her fashion fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.

Rihanna was seen swinging her hands as she was flanked by her partner, A$AP Rocky, and members of her Fenty team.

Davido upon sighting the video of Rihanna's Unavailable dance challenge expresses excitement and writes; "I made a pandemic."

However, in the latest interview, when she was asked about her album of the year, Rihanna said she is not an album girl rather she prefers single.

"Unavailable" is a song by Nigerian singer Davido featuring South African producer Musa Keys. The song was released on May 12, 2023, as a single from the former's album Timeless, along with an acapella and instrumental version.

"Unavailable" peaked at number 1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart for five weeks and reached number 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

The song was nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.

