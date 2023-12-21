Nigeria: Rihanna Rates Davido's 'Unavailable' As Her Song of the Year

Super talented Barbadian-American singer, Rihanna has rated Davido's hit song "Unavailable" as her song of the year.
Rihanna, a mother of two who is said to be expecting her third child, revealed this during an interview with Complex, an American media and entertainment company.
There is also a viral post where Rhianna joined the list of international stars to dance to the hit song "Unavailable" by singer Davido, featuring South Africa's Musa Keys.
My RI RI https://t.co/qyVSLQvZMV-- Davido (@davido) December 20, 2023
The billionaire singer in the viral video was spotted doing the "Unavailable" dance challenge at a recent event of her fashion fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.
Rihanna was seen swinging her hands as she was flanked by her partner, A$AP Rocky, and members of her Fenty team.
Davido upon sighting the video of Rihanna's Unavailable dance challenge expresses excitement and writes; "I made a pandemic."
However, in the latest interview, when she was asked about her album of the year, Rihanna said she is not an album girl rather she prefers single.
"Unavailable" is a song by Nigerian singer Davido featuring South African producer Musa Keys. The song was released on May 12, 2023, as a single from the former's album Timeless, along with an acapella and instrumental version.
"Unavailable" peaked at number 1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart for five weeks and reached number 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.
The song was nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.