Nigeria: Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja Will Host Grade a Matches Soon - Minister

Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has vowed to ensure that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja gets the world soccer ruling body, FIFA and CAF's certification to start hosting of Grade A matches soon.

He made the commitment during the handing over ceremony of the rehabilitated pitch and scoreboards at the Stadium by Dangote Group and Aron Nigeria Ltd, saying the Sports Ministry under his leadership would work diligently to ensure the pitch meets international standards in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

While stressing the importance of the national stadium in hosting Grade A matches, especially for the various National Teams of Nigeria, Enoh commended the companies over the completion of their two years post maintenance rehabilitation and called for increased collaboration between the government and the private sector to further advance sports development in Nigeria.

The rehabilitation of the National Stadium facilities by Dangote Group and Aron Nigeria Ltd, he added, represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to enhance sports infrastructure in the country.

He applauded the commitment and resources invested by Dangote Group, describing their involvement as a shining example of the positive outcomes achievable through collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector.

"As a country, we are indebted to Dangote Group for the huge resources it committed to the rehabilitation of the National Stadium. I look forward to more collaborative efforts between the government and the private sector to develop sports in our country," Senator Owan Enoh stated.