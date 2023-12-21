Nigeria: WAEC Warns Candidates Against Fake Websites for Online Classes

Prospective candidates preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been advised by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to avoid accessing fraudulent websites that falsely claim affiliation with the examination body, offering online classes.

In a cautionary statement signed by Moyosola Adesina, the Acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Nigeria, the examination body raised an alarm against a specific website claiming to provide online classes for WASSCE candidates.

Adesina reiterated that WAEC has no association with this website and warned that it might potentially be a spam or phishing platform designed to capture personal information for illicit purposes.

"The attention of the West African Examinations Council has been drawn to a website purporting to offer online classes for prospective WASSCE candidates. We want to state that the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council has no affiliation or connection with the site," the statement read.

"WAEC has only one official e-learning portal for candidates seeking instructions and recommendations on approaching and tackling examination questions. Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the WAEC e-learning portal at https://www.waeconline.org.ng/e-Learning for accurate and reliable information."

The Council stressed its commitment to providing authentic information and urged candidates to engage with its legitimate e-learning portal. Additionally, WAEC highlighted its advancements in the outgoing year, such as the creation of a digital certificate, an interactive portal for student engagement, and the introduction of 'WAEC Verify.'

Furthermore, WAEC noted the availability of 'WAECKonnect,' a web-based electronic platform facilitating communication between the Council and candidates before, during, and after examinations. This platform allows candidates to access crucial information and notifications directly from the Council and interact with other candidates.

The examination body reiterated its dedication to delivering excellence in service to Nigerian students and stressed the significance of authenticating information only from their recognized portals for candidates' benefit and security.