Nigeria: Oyetola Sets Up Committee to Clear Apapa, Tin-Can Gridlock, Review E-Call-Up

As part of efforts to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the e-call-up system, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, has set up a committee to clear the gridlock on major access roads to Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of reviewing the e-call-up system and coming up with measures to ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

Daily Trust had reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had recovered several fake vehicle plate numbers used by truck drivers to gain access into the port in Apapa and undermine the e-call-up system.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the minister's spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday morning, in Abuja.

The committee is to review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port corridor.

Omipidan who noted that the committee was expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos on Thursday for the review quoted the minister as saying, "Every possible abuse of the system by humans should be x-rayed and solutions provided to ensure that it is abuse-free."