Nigeria: Oyetola Sets Up Committee to Clear Apapa, Tin-Can Gridlock, Review E-Call-Up

21 December 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

As part of efforts to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the e-call-up system, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy minister, Adegboyega Oyetola, has set up a committee to clear the gridlock on major access roads to Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos.

The committee is also saddled with the responsibility of reviewing the e-call-up system and coming up with measures to ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

Daily Trust had reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) had recovered several fake vehicle plate numbers used by truck drivers to gain access into the port in Apapa and undermine the e-call-up system.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the minister's spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday morning, in Abuja.

The committee is to review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port corridor.

Omipidan who noted that the committee was expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos on Thursday for the review quoted the minister as saying, "Every possible abuse of the system by humans should be x-rayed and solutions provided to ensure that it is abuse-free."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.