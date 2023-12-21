Kenya: Ruto Says Critics Blowing Issues Out of Proportion, Urges Patriotism

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to be patriotic and uphold the ideals of the country's forefathers.

He said Kenyans should maintain a positive perspective of their country irrespective of circumstances, saying challenges facing the nation were being addressed.

President Ruto expressed concern that Kenya was being appreciated by outsiders, but some Kenyans were disparaging on their nation.

"Some people are blowing some issues about the country out of proportion instead of showing love for the nation," said President Ruto.

Speaking at the Eldoret State Lodge, Uasin Gishu County, when he hosted officials and children from 52 children homes, ahead of the Christmas festivities, President Ruto said that the United States-based travel agency Lonely Planet has recognised Nairobi as the best destination to visit in 2024.

He said this very welcome assessment places Nairobi ahead of bigger and better-known cities like Paris, Montreal, and Philadelphia, among others.

The Head of State further noted that the World Bank has placed Kenya the 29th fastest growing economy in the world.

"In addition, World Bank has also placed Kenya as the country with the third highest diaspora remittances in the world," he said.

He said Kenyans have many good reasons to be proud of their country.

"As Kenyans, we have many reasons to love our country despite the challenges facing us. These challenges will soon be resolved," said President Ruto.

Dr Ruto said Kenyans should put the interest of the country first so that together we can steer the nation in the right direction and inculcate patriotism in future generations.

Dr Ruto emphasised the need for Kenyans to defend and love their country, saying the stable state of the country has made the government declare the country a visa-free regime beginning next year.

Supporting the vulnerable

At the same time, President Ruto urged Kenyans to adopt more children from the streets and children's homes.

He said the new laws on children have created mechanisms that allow more Kenyans to look after children in the streets and orphanages.

"We have too many empty beds and empty seats at the table. Let's make these empty beds and seats useful by looking after these children," said President Ruto.

He exuded confidence that under the new laws, the country would continuously look after the children in streets and children's homes.

"We are a truly blessed nation with children. Many nations are looking for people to work, but they don't have enough because their young populations are very low," said President Ruto.

First Lady Rachel Ruto called on more Kenyans to help children from needy backgrounds.

Uasin Gishu County Govenor Chelilim Bii thanked President Ruto for the yearly programme that helps children from children's homes in the county.

Present were MPs David Kiplagat (Soy), Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben), Abraham Kirwa (Mosop), Janet Rotich (Turbo) and Joseph Wainaina (nominated)