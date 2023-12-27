Kenya: Nyoro Slams Jubilee Party Leaders Calling for Unfair Impeachment of President Ruto

Nairobi — Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has slammed the Jubilee party leaders who are proposing an impeachment on President Wiliam Ruto.

Addressing a congregation in Mbuinjeru, Embu, the MP has stressed that there is a criteria for conducting such procedures in Kenya.

"The party in red says that there is an impeachment, we are telling them it is okay, no problem, but there is a procedure for that kind of issue in Kenya," he said.

The MP asserted that the impeachment would be fruitless since it must go through the parliament and they will get no support.

"When you bring it to parliament, that past party, you know it. Even in the parliament, their leader left. Now they are bringing an impeachment, where will they take it to? because it must go through parliament," he said.

He has said that the impeachment is unfair and unconducive for the country and

Jubilee should respect and pray for the current administration assuring that it will transform Kenya into an economic giant.

"It is good that we become people of justice. If you have been given 10 years by Kenyans, it is with the respect that the one who you hand over you give him respect and you pray for Him so that God helps him to succeed," he said.