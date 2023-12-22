Angola Quits OPEC

In a stunning development, Angola has announced its decision to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), effective immediately.

This unexpected move throws a wrench into the oil cartel's plans and sends shockwaves through global markets.

Angola, a member of OPEC since 2007, cited dissatisfaction with the organization's policies as the driving force behind its departure. Oil Minister Diamantino Azevedo, in a televised address, declared that OPEC membership was no longer serving Angola's best interests, but declined to elaborate further, Reuters reported.

Oil prices plunged on the news, with Brent crude dropping over $1 to $78.50 per barrel within minutes of the announcement. This decline reflects investor concerns about the potential for further instability within OPEC and its future ability to regulate global oil production.

Angola's discontent with OPEC stems from recent disagreements over production quotas. Last month, the country protested a proposed output cut for 2024, deeming it unfair and detrimental to its own economic goals. This simmering tension added to existing frustration among some African members regarding their representation and influence within the cartel.

Angola's exit from OPEC throws the organization's future into uncertainty. With a smaller membership and potential internal fissures, OPEC's ability to effectively control oil production and stabilize prices could be undermined. This raises concerns about increased market volatility and potential oil price spikes in the coming months.

Industry experts are voicing mixed reactions to Angola's decision. Some see it as a bold move for the country to assert its independence and pursue its own oil production strategies. Others express concern about the potential for decreased cooperation and increased competition within the global oil market.

Despite leaving OPEC, Angola remains a major oil producer, the second-largest in Africa. The country's future oil strategy remains unclear, with speculation mounting about potential independent production plans or partnerships with other non-OPEC nations.

The global oil market will be closely watching Angola's next steps and the long-term ramifications of its exit from OPEC. This unexpected development has the potential to reshape the dynamics of the oil industry and impact energy prices for years to come.