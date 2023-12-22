Angola to Quit OPEC

21 December 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Angola's minister of oil resources announced Thursday the west African nation has decided to leave the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

The Angolan news organization Angop reported Minister Diamantino de Azevedo announced the decision following a meeting of the nation's Council of Ministers, led by Angolan President Joao Lourenco.

Following the announcement, Angop reports Azevedo told reporters, "We feel that at this moment Angola gains nothing by remaining in the organization and, in defense of its interests, it decided to leave."

Media reports say the action stems from a decision last month by OPEC to lower Angola's 2024 petroleum output target to 1.11 million barrels per day, an amount Angola disagreed with. The oil minister reportedly sent a note of protest in response.

Bloomberg news service quoted Angola's OPEC governor, Estevao Pedro, at the time as saying the nation was unhappy with the target and was not planning to stick to it.

Data from the CEIC economic firm indicate, as of October, Angola was averaging about 1.6 million barrels per day.

The news, at least initially, drove down the trading price of oil by about a dollar to $78.50 per barrel.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and AFP.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.