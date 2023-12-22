Nigeria: Catholic Bishops Reject Blessings for Same-Sex Marriage

22 December 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

Catholic Bishops under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), has said that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions and activities.

The Bishops said that such actions would contradict God's law, that it was also against the teachings of the Church, the laws of Nigeria, and the cultural sensibilities of the Nigerian people.

The Catholic bishops made their stand known in a statement by Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri and President of CBCN, and Donatus Ogun, Bishop of Uromi and Secretary of CBCN.

The statement was issued in response to the Vatican Declaration, 'Fiducia Supplicans' (i.e. pleading with courage).

"The Declaration seeks to clarify the different forms of blessing that can be given to persons and objects in the Catholic Church, including the possibility of blessing persons in irregular unions," the CBCN stated.

The CBCN statement identifies irregular unions as including, but not limited to, divorced and remarried couples whose previous marriages had not been annulled.

"Also, those in same-sex unions, those in polygamous unions, and those in concubinage, among others. Nevertheless, the Church maintains a clear stance that the blessing of individuals in irregular unions can only be performed in a non-liturgical manner to prevent confusion," the Bishops stated.

The bishops further clarified that such blessings should not be conducted during or in connection with a civil wedding ceremony. Nor should they incorporate attire, language, or symbols associated with a wedding.

CBCN urged those in irregular unions to remain hopeful and open to conversion. However, the Catholic bishops insisted that the Church does not possess the authority to bestow a blessing on irregular unions such as same-sex marriage.

"The Declaration also reinforces the truth about God's mercy. Asking for God's blessing is not dependent on how good one is. Imperfection is the reason for seeking God's grace," they added.

The Catholic Bishops reassured Nigerians that the teachings of the Catholic Church on marriage stay the same. They thanked all the priests for their support of married couples.

They urged the priests to continue in their efforts to uphold the sanctity of holy matrimony. Also, they asked the priests never to do anything that would detract from this sacrament's sacredness.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.