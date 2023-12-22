Nigeria: 14 Delta Communities Want Federal Govt to Revoke Licences of Coys Over PIA

14 Host communities to the Nigeria Exploration Petroleum Limited, (NEPL) and NECONDE Energy Limited in Delta state, have called on the federal government to revoke the licences of the two companies operating the OML 42, over perceived refusal to implement the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) and other issues as it relates to the local content law.

The aggrieved Delta host communities made the demand in an open letter addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The letter dated December 18th, 2023 and signed by the Chairman, Mr. Windfree Atemubaghan, Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Oyimi Samson, Secretary-General, Mr. Francis Ayeku and Treasurer, Amb. Billy Ekele, for OML/Kantu 42 communities forum averred inter-alia:

They also appeal to state and federal governments to quickly come to their aid to save the souls of the oil producing host communities of OML 42.

"We wish to further state that despite the huge production to the national treasury of Nigeria, the JV operators of OML 42, since the divestment of this asset to the JV partners (formerly NPDC) and now NEPL/ Neconde Energy Limited, has failed the host communities woefully in the following areas of oil and gas operation in the Niger Delta region, as it affects the OMI 42 host communities

"The operators as Nigerian companies by law, are expected to uphold the enforcement and implementation of the laws of local content act, but the operators are not in any form encouraging indigenous vendors to build capacity, rather secretly giving out contracts meant for community vendors to their friends and associates outside the host communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is the constitutional responsibility of operators of oil and gas companies anywhere in the world to meet up to the social corporate responsibilities to their host communities. But these operators have failed in the aforementioned responsibilities by not developing the human capital and infrastructural needs of our host communities.

The operators of the OML 42 NEPL and NECONDE Energy ltd JV) are using barging to load crude oil in some of the six flow stations in OML 42 and supply to mother vessels in the Atlantic Ocean, thereby causing environmental pollution on the soul of the host communities, this has further damaged the entire ecosystem of the marine economy, making it difficult for the inhabitants to live with their God-given natural occupation.

"The PIA provides for development of host communities in human and capital infrastructures, due to the oil and gas exploration and exploitation activities, which damage the environment where oil and gas is being exploited.