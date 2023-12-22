Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints New Directors Into Agencies in Aviation Ministry (Full Lists)

The new appointments came a week after the removal of all the ministry's directors amidst an ongoing effort to revamp the country's aviation sector

The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Thursday, announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new directors for five agencies under the ministry.

This was made known in a statement issued by Odutayo Oluseyi, the ministry's head of press and public affairs, in Abuja.

"In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has released the list of newly appointed Directors of the Agencies under the Ministry as follows," the statement said.

The new appointments came a week after the removal of all the ministry's directors amidst an ongoing effort to revamp the country's aviation sector to ensure a safe and efficient air travel experience for Nigerians.

Last Thursday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tinubu sacked the directors/CEOs of agencies at the Aviation ministry. The president noted that the directors were sacked due to the high cost of underperformance in the sector. He demands the immediate establishment of world-class policy design, implementation, and regulatory frameworks to reposition the sector in alignment with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

The affected agencies are the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN); Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET); Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA); Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

According to the statement, all the newly appointed directors are to get in touch with the director of the human resource department of the ministry for their letters of appointment.

A new directorate called the "Cargo Services" has also been created at the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to ameliorate issues affecting the sector.

The statement noted that a new director of "Cargo Services is to be appointed shortly".

See the full list and portfolios of the new appointees below:

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet)

1 Prof Vincent Ezikornwor Weli Director, Weather Services

2 Prof Odjugo Peter Akpodiogaga Ovuyovwiroye Director, Research And Training

3 Onyegbule Glory Amarachi Director, Applied Meteorological Services

4 Abdulkareem Hamid Olayinka Director, Engineering And Technical Services

5 Funke Adebayo Arowojobe Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

6 Shola Gabriel Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

7 Nasiru Sani Director, Human Resources And Administration

8 Alex Akoji Yusuf Director, Finance And Accounts

9 Airiohuodion Henry Omonzojie, Director, Corporate Services

Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

1 Engr Balang Godwin Director, Aerodrome And Airspace Standards

2 Yinka Boboye Director, Air Transport Regulations

3 Capt. Donald Spiff Director, Operations, Licensing And Training

4 Michael Achimugu Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

5 Omogo Bernard Onwe Chinedu Director, Avsec Regulation

6 Olufemi Odukoya Director, Finance And Accounts

7 Engr. Victor Goyea Director, Airworthiness Standards

8 Barr Mary Tufano Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

9 Anastasia Gbem Director, Human Resources And Administration

10 Horatius Egwa Director, Special Duties

11 Rebecca Eyiuche Aghadinazu Director, Corporate Services

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA)

1 Muonemeh Ndubuisi Lotenna Director, Finance And Accounts

2 John Tayo Director, Operations

3 Abimbola Ladipo Director, Human Resources And Administration

4 Engr Ijeoma Ihenachor Director, Safety Electronic And Engineering Services

5 Rita Isemiuhonmon Egbadon Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary

6 Abdulahi Musa Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection

7 Abba Ahmad Director, Special Duties

8 Ibrahim Aliyu Director Corporate Services

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB)

1 Engr Abdullahi Babanya Director, Engineering Services

2 Odita Francis Isioma Director, Operations

3 Engr Nwobu Patrick Director, Transport Investigation

4 Esosa Eremwanarua Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

5 Engr Lawal Abdulmumin Director, Human Resources

6 Mrs Bimbo Olawunmi Oladeji Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

7 Dr Mrs Okundaye-Oke Itohan Folake Director, Finance And Accounts

8 Baro Henry Minabowanre Director, Corporate Services

Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN)

1 Engr. Muniru Adejare Abiola Director, Engineering Services

2 Capt. Abdullahi Mohmood Director, Airport Operations

3 Ayodele Olatiregun Director, Finance And Accounts

4 Luqman Olatubosun Eniola Director, Human Resources And Administration

5 Igbafe Afegbai Director, Aviation Security Services

6 Mrs Bridget Gold Director, Legal Services/ Company Secretary

7 Jensen Asaba Director, Corporate Services

8 Obiageli Orah Director, Public Affairs And Consumer Protection

9 Henry Agbebire Director, Special Duties

10 Adebola Joy Agunbiade Director, Commercial and Business Development