Nigeria: Military Troops Deactivate 68 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

The troops also recovered 234,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 160,800 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil and 10,800 litres of premium motor spirit.

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the last week, uncovered and destroyed 68 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta.

The troops also apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves in the region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The troops had maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft in the region with the recovery of 234,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 160,800 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil and 10,800 litres of premium motor spirit.

He added that the troops discovered and destroyed nine dugout pits, 14 boats, 43 storage tanks, two motorcycles and nine vehicles.

"Other items recovered include 71 cooking ovens, three pump machines and 37 illegal refining sites.

"Troops also apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves and other criminal elements," he said.

Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA, in the South-east, neutralised three criminals, arrested nine suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued two kidnapped persons.

He said the troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, three FN rifles, one pump action gun, 25 rounds of 7.62mm special, four cartridges, and two magazines, among other items.

"All the recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action," he said.

According to him, the goal of the operations is to end terrorism and improve security.

(NAN)