Nigerian Military Kills 40 Terrorists, Apprehends 259 Others

The DHQ said the armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts in the last week.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said the troops operating in different theatres have in the last week, eliminated 40 terrorists, and apprehended 259 others, including criminals across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while addressing journalists on the operations of the Armed Forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Buba said the armed forces conducted synchronised strikes between the ground and air forces on terrorist enclaves and hideouts.

According to him, the combination of those offensive postures resulted in over 40 terrorists being neutralised and 191 apprehended.

He added that the troops recovered 72 assorted weapons and 338 assorted ammunition as well as rescued 80 kidnapped hostages during the week.

According to him, troops recovered 165 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and one PKM barrel among others.

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised seven terrorists, arrested eight and rescued 19 kidnapped hostages during the period.

In the North-central, he said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralised four terrorists, arrested 16 and rescued eight kidnapped hostages as well as recovered arms and ammunition.

In the North-west, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised nine terrorists, arrested six others rescued 15 kidnapped hostages and recovered four AK47 rifles, two dane guns, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 84 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 19 magazines, amongst others.

He said the air component of Hadarin Daji had on 16 December, in separate close air support operations conducted air interdictions on the enclaves of two terrorist leaders known as Rabe and Alhaji Maidawa in Danmusa and Kankara local government areas of Katsina State.

According to him, the locations are observed to be active in bandit activities. Subsequently, the targets were acquired and attacked with rockets and cannons in multiple passes.

"The Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures as well as logistics were destroyed.

"Also, the air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on terrorists while withdrawing to their hideouts.

"Accordingly, targets were trailed and acquired as well as engaged with a precision munition.

"The Battle Damage Assessment and local sources confirmed that several terrorists, including key leadership, were neutralised in the air strike.

"Also, the air component provided close support and evacuation for troops in distress," he said.

(NAN)