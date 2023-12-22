Nigeria Faces Resurgence of Polio, Diphtheria, Others

...as N60bn 2023 immunization budget is yet to be released

Nigeria is yet to release any substantial fund from the appropriated immunization budget for 2023, leaving the nation vulnerable to the resurgence of vaccine preventable diseases such as diphtheria and polio, the Vaccine Network for Disease Control, VNDC, has said.

The non-profit organization which believes vaccines save lives and that money is one of the critical tools to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, Universal Health Coverage and Immunization Agenda 2030, raised the alarm that currently, there is an epidemic of vaccine preventable diseases in Nigeria such as diphtheria, measles, yellow fever among others.

The group, at a media dialogue in Abuja, regretted that: "Despite the global emphasis on vaccination as a vital public health tool, the delay in releasing funds earmarked for immunization programs raises serious questions about the government's commitment to safeguarding the health of its population."

"The poor and vulnerable, including children and the elderly, are particularly at risk of suffering the severe consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases. The absence of timely release of immunization funds jeopardizes the progress made in controlling infectious diseases and poses a direct threat to the health and well-being of those who are most in need," Founder of VNDC, Chika Offor, said at the media dialogue with the theme: "Nigeria's Immunisation Financing for Vaccines and Devices: Navigating Financial Challenges With Resolve."

She described the immunization budget, as a crucial component of the overall health expenditure, designed to ensure the availability of vaccines, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and support comprehensive vaccination campaigns across the country.

While noting that "the total amount that has been appropriated, cash-planned and not released is about N60 billion", Offor tasked the Accountant-General of the Federation, AGF, for urgent release of the cash-planned N60billion 2023 Immunisation Fund.

"We urgently advocate to the Accountant General of the Federation for the swift release of the cash-planned N60 Billion immunization funds. The timely release of these funds is paramount to sustaining the momentum in our nation's immunization efforts, which directly impact the health and well-being of our citizens.

"We appeal to the Accountant General of the Federation to kindly approve the release of the immunization funds to ensure the seamless implementation of critical immunization programs, protecting the most vulnerable members of our society.

"We implore the Accountant General to consider the urgency of this matter and kindly grant approval to release the allocated funds. With her support, we can fortify our commitment to public health and continue the progress made in safeguarding our nation against preventable diseases.

"A swift and decisive response from the Accountant General will pave the way for financial stability, ensuring that budgetary allocations remain intact for critical health programs, including immunization and the introduction of new vaccines in 2024",she said.

Offor spoke further:"In collaboration with passionate public health advocates and organizations, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Nigeria for its commendable commitment to public health, as evidenced by the allocation of funds to vital immunization programs.

"The proactive measures taken, including the introduction of new vaccines such as HPV and Rotavirus vaccines, reflect a forward-thinking approach to disease prevention and have significantly contributed to enhancing the nation's healthcare landscape. In addition, looking at the 2024 proposed budget, Nigeria has also increased the immunization budget from N69 billion in 2023 to N137.21 billion in 2024.

"While acknowledging these positive strides, it is important to address a pressing matter that underscores the complexity of Nigeria's commitment to immunization funding and co-financing obligations.

"Nigeria is yet to release any substantial fund from the appropriated immunization budget for the current year (2023), leaving the nation vulnerable to the resurgence of vaccine preventable diseases such as diphtheria, polio.

"Currently, there is an epidemic of vaccine preventable diseases in Nigeria such as diphtheria, measles, yellow fever etc.

"Despite the global emphasis on vaccination as a vital public health tool, the delay in releasing funds earmarked for immunization programs raises serious questions about the government's commitment to safeguarding the health of its population.

"The poor and vulnerable, including children and the elderly, are particularly at risk of suffering the severe consequences of vaccine-preventable diseases. The absence of timely release of immunization funds jeopardizes the progress made in controlling infectious diseases and poses a direct threat to the health and well-being of those who are most in need.

"The immunization budget, a crucial component of the overall health expenditure, is designed to ensure the availability of vaccines, strengthen healthcare infrastructure, and support comprehensive vaccination campaigns across the country. With funds yet to be released, health authorities and stakeholders are growing increasingly concerned about the potential consequences for public health. Experts warn that a lack of funding for immunization programs could lead to a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases, putting vulnerable populations, particularly children and the elderly, at risk."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Polio Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the organisation, if these funds are not released by 31st December 2023, the funds will expire and cannot be used subsequently for procurement of vaccines and devices."

The failure to release the fund, the group said, would result to "a possibility of a shortage of vaccines in Nigeria leading to resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases."

"This will be a serious blow to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda,"it said.

The group, however, said: "The approval for the introduction of the Malaria vaccine in 2024 is a commendable stride towards bolstering preventive healthcare. However, the necessity for substantial budgetary allocations for immunization is underscored. Failure to secure these funds could impede the implementation of these crucial vaccination programs, limiting the potential positive impact on the populace."

Vanguard News