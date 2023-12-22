Nigeria: COP28 - I Accomplished Everything I Set Out to Do - Toke Makinwa

22 December 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Media personality Toke Makinwa has revealed that she accomplished everything she set out to achieve at the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Recall that there was an uproar over Toke Makinwa's inclusion in Nigeria's 1411-man delegation to COP-28, with many questioning her role at the summit.

During the latest episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, Toke said the backlash became serious when "important people" started calling her.

Her guest on the show, actress Ini Edo asked: "How did your attendance of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai go? Did you get into the conversations from the panels?"

Makinwa replied: "Yes. I accomplished everything I set out to do with it [COP28]. I was just shocked [by the uproar]. And I think because Dubai is three hours [ahead of Nigeria], I woke up to see the backlash on social media.

"For me, it started feeling serious when important people started calling me. And I think that for me was funny. I walked into this hotel in Dubia where they were a lot of important people, all of them have seen the backlash and they started calling me 'item seven' and it was funny. We all just laughed. It was so funny."

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.